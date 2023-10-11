loading…

The US military has not seen any indication that other Zionist enemies will join the Hamas-Israel war. Photo/REUTERS

BRUSSELS – The United States (US) military has not seen any indication that the enemy Israel others are preparing to move against Israel following a surprise attack by Hamas.

This statement was made by General CQ Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Wednesday.

“I see no indication that additional players will be involved to the detriment of Israel,” said Brown, a four-star general in the US Air Force, at a press conference in Brussels, as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (12/10/2023).

The Hamas group that rules in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, attacked Israeli cities last Saturday in a major attack called Operation Storm al-Aqsa. The attack killed 1,200 people and hundreds were taken hostage in Gaza.

Israel responded with airstrikes that have killed more than 1,000 people in Gaza as the Zionist military prepared to take the ground attack option.

US President Joe Biden said at least 14 Americans were killed in Hamas attacks on Saturday.

Since the Hamas attack was launched, the US military has tried to deter Israel’s other enemies by deploying the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group, which has arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The force includes an aircraft carrier, a guided missile cruiser, and four guided missile destroyers.

The United States also reinforced Israel with squadrons of US Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft, and moved to replenish Israel’s stockpiles of air defenses and ammunition as Israel moved against Hamas.

Brown said the movement of the USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group was beneficial for Israel.

“Things like that, after talking to my Israeli counterparts, they really appreciate the steps we’re taking with our force posture. It helps to deter,” Brown said in remarks at NATO headquarters.

