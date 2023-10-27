After the tiring renewal he seemed ready to become the champion who leads Milan. Instead, Rafa hasn’t made any progress, on the contrary: he hasn’t scored for a month, and we don’t see much of him in important matches

“Leao is the player who spent the most time in my office”, Pioli said smiling a semester ago. He was smiling because Rafa was finally turning a corner and blossoming, he seemed objectively headed towards that step – certainly not the last, but certainly one of the most important – which was to transfer him from the mezzanine to the attic. Six months later, it is reasonable to think that Rafa will have to spend several more hours in that office.