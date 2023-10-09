Top Manager Reputation, “King Giorgio” Armani takes second place in the ranking

September is a month of reacceleration, top managers are pushing for sustainability: openness to new investments, charitable initiatives, support for the territory are some of the events that increase the growth by 30%. ESG theme (26%), which returns to being the second most debated after Leadership, stable at 54%, leaving Performance at 14% (-36%) and content on the personal history of managers at 6%.

At the top of the ranking Top Manager Reputation (www.topmanagers.it), consolidates its first place Carlo Messina (82.76, +7.2%) of Intesa Sanpaolo, proclaimed best banking CEO in Europe by the Institutional Investor ranking; goes up to the second Giorgio Armani (78.28, +4.4%) which celebrates 80 years of the Festival in Venice with its “One Night Only Venice”, receives the Golden Lion as a symbol of Made in Italy in the world and comments to the Financial Times: “not I’m selling to the French and I absolutely won’t back down”; third is the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi (77.99, +3.2%), international protagonist of new agreements in Africa and institutional occasions such as the one alongside Giorgia Meloni at the meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

READ ALSO: Nobel Prize for Economics, who is Claudia Goldin and why she won

He reaches the fourth with a leap of five steps Brunello Cucinelli (76.12), which celebrates its 70 years with growing results and kicks off the first edition of the “Young Sparks Symposium” in collaboration with the University of Perugia. Stable in fifth and sixth place Renato Mazzoncini (75.68) by A2A e Andrea Orcel (74.60) from Unicredit.

In seventh he gains four positions John Elkann (73.71) thanks to the excellent performances of Exor in the semester. Eighth place for the CEO of FS Luigi Ferraris (72.69) and ninth for Piersilvio Berlusconi (72.64), which rises by one. However, they are decreasing Matteo del Fante (71.98), which drops two to tenth place and Aurelio De Laurentiis (70.98) which loses seven positions and stops at eleventh.

READ ALSO: Bankitalia, Visco: “Meloni reassures the markets about debt and low growth”

Growing by one Renzo Rosso (70.48) e Alessandro Benetton (65.92), twelfth and thirteenth respectively. He drops to fourteenth Carlos Tavares (65.89), closes the top 15 Urban Cairo (64.12). In the Top 100 relevant growths of: Diana Bracco (37°, +15); Maura Latini by Coop (49th, +11); Mariangela Marseille of Amazon Italy (51st, +11), Ermenegildo Zegna (61°, +7).

Subscribe to the newsletter