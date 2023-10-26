loading…

Top leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad met at a secret location to discuss winning the war against Israel. Photo/via REUTERS

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader has met with top leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) to discuss tactics for winning the war against Israel.

Lebanese media released images of the meeting at an undisclosed location. The image shows Hezbollah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah sitting with Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala.

Images released by Hezbollah’s al-Manar television station showed Nasrallah sitting in a plush, wing-backed chair, while PIJ and Hamas leaders reclined on a long sofa in front of him.

The three discussed in a room with a photo of Iran’s former and current Supreme Leaders, Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei, in the background.

For your information, Iran is the main supporter of these three militant groups.

“This meeting assesses the position taken internationally and what the Resistance Axis must do,” read a report by al-Manar television station, Wednesday (25/10/2023) evening.

Their meeting adds to concerns that the fierce conflict between Israel and Hamas could trigger widespread war in the Middle East.

Experts have warned that the Middle East region is on the edge of a “deep and dangerous abyss” as the specter of war looms large.

Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said any increase in violence could change the course of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the worse and drag the entire Middle East into it.