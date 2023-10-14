Eyes on the price, owner. Once upon a time it was just part of crashing every now and then during Top Gear. But presenter Freddie Flintoff now also receives more than 10 million for it.

Top Gear is of course no longer that relevant after the golden trio called it quits. Afterwards there was a hopeless experiment with Chris Evans. Not Captain America Chris Evans, but radioman Chris Evans. It soon turned out that that didn’t quite work. Then there was a brief revival with Chris Harris, Joey from Friends and Rory Reid from YouTube. But a few years ago Harris was put next to two people who no one outside Great Britain understands. And yes, you can speak English quite well, but now you have to watch it with subtitles…

The program is therefore under pressure and unfortunately, it no longer fits in these times of self-flagellation. After all, nice things are no longer allowed by the wokies and everyone has to be as miserable as they are. Previously, it was always good news for the show when Richard Hammond crashed again. A little more attention and the like, you know the drill. But when new presenter Flintoff damaged his face during the recordings, it immediately felt like a kind of ‘natural ending’.

The former cricketer (cricketer? cricket?) rode a trike that required him to lie face forward. A kind of tobogganing, only on asphalt. It turned out not to be such a great idea to use your head and neck as a crumple zone when he missed his braking point. He suffered some serious facial injuries.

Flintoff has since been seen in the public again, but he still has a few scars on his face. Just a good character, but yes, the BBC is now going to compensate him for it. Because he…on a trike…face forward…crashed somewhere. The point is probably that the BBC’s Health & Safety brigade, so hated by Jeremy Clarkson, should have prevented all this. Flintoff will receive more than 10 million into his bank account as compensation for lost income. All in itself quite neat.

Whether the BBC will actually stop Top Gear has not yet been definitively decided.

