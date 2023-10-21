Like every weekend, it’s time to review the offers that El Corte Inglés has prepared to end the week with a treat. It is true that the bar has been set high with the last Amazon Prime Offers Party, but The Technoprices They have several discounts on electronics that we are going to highlight.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

Samsung’s top model that has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz adaptive rate. Dispose of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2With 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, in addition to 5,000 mAh battery, 45 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging, and 200 MP rear sensor.

With a discount of 150 euros, it drops from 1,399 to 1,249.90 euros, including the S-Pen.

Sam DS S918 GAL S23 ULT 5G 12+512 OEM EU BK

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sony BRAVIA XR-55X90L

This smart TV has a 55-inch OLED panel, 4K resolution and 120 Hz rate, in addition to being compatible with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. It also includes a powerful audio system with three 30W speakers and Dolby Atmos.

The operating system is managed by Google TVcounting on two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming with the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 and optical audio output.

Sony BRAVIA XR-55X90L, 55 Inch, Full Array LED TV, 4K HDR, Smart Google TV, Eco Functions, Bravia Core, Optimal for PlayStation5, Aluminum Frame

Navee S65 electric scooter

To move around the city freely, without parking problems and free of emissions, this scooter has a 500 W motor, reaching a maximum speed of 25 km/h. It integrates double suspension, rear disc brake and is water resistant with IPX5 protection.

With cruise mode available, you can reach 65 km of autonomyIts price drops from 999 to 899 euros.

Navee S65 gray/white electric scooter

ASUS E410MA-EK1987WS

If you are looking for an affordable laptop to work anywhere and that does not lack anything in software, this ASUS model may be ideal. It is very light, has a 14-inch screen, integrates Windows 11S y Office 365 for office work.

In addition, it has the processor Intel Celeron N4020, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also includes WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.1 and ports for USB or HDMI. Its price right now is only 299 euros.

ASUS E410MA-EK1987WS Laptop, Celeron, 4GB, 128GB eMMC, 14″, W11s, 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal

LG 24MP400-B

To find an extremely cheap monitor as a second screen, this 24-inch LG has an IPS screen, Full HD resolution, 75 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response.

It has the AMD Freesync technology, in addition to integrating an HDMI port. Its price now drops to an affordable 99 euros.

LG 24MP400-B – 24-inch Monitor, IPS: 1920×1080, 250 cd/m², 1000:1, NTSC 72%, diag. 60.4cm, D-Sub x1, HDMI x1, Virtually Borderless Design, Adjustable Tilt, Black Color

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide economic benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

