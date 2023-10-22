We have already offered you our analysis and the complete guide to the game, and now we have interesting news. You already have on Ruetir.com everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It’s one of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s big Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you a list of recommendations!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

This is a top created by ScreenRant where they show what they are. the best and worst playable characters of this installment based on what each one contributes. You already know that there are 12 in total, and their top looks like this:

Mario: The titular protagonist, who can transform into Super Mario with a mushroom and gain abilities of an elephant with a special fruit.

Princesa Daisy: A surprise in the game, Daisy brings her personality and aggressive style to Mario’s adventures.

Princesa Peach: The princess in distress embarks on an adventure of her own, showing her active and brave side.

Toad: With two color options, Toad is native to the Mushroom Kingdom with positivity and bravery.

Toadette: The female version of Toad, adds joy and excitement to adventures.

Luigi: Mario’s brother, although he has no notable differences in abilities in the game.

Yoshi: Offers invincibility, the option of multiple colors, and the ability to carry other characters on your back.

Nabbit: An easy mode option, immune to damage but vulnerable to falls.

Each character brings a unique perspective to the game, and Mario gains special abilities through traditional power-ups and a special elephant fruit. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

Via.