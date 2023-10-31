Best defensive department for clean sheets and second for goals conceded: record figures at Juventus, despite the injury emergency

Five consecutive clean sheets, seven in total, and a total of six goals conceded (of which 4 in the same disastrous match, against Sassuolo). These are the numbers that can be framed by the Juve defense after 10 days of the championship, which elect Danilo and C. as the best defensive department in Serie A for clean sheets and second for goals conceded, behind Inter. With Juve able to continue chasing their last best series of matches without conceding goals (8, between October ’22 and January ’23). Figures that highlight the current paradox at Juventus: Juve has the strongest and most complete package of forwards in the championship but its strength comes from the defence. This is the final verdict of the field, at least so far.

Since Allegri returned to Juventus (2021/22) only Barcelona (42) have obtained more clean sheets than the Bianconeri (40) among the teams in the five major European leagues. After all, no one doubts that the Juventus defensive grandeur is the work of its coach, who after Verona can add on his business card the milestone of 100 home clean sheets on the Juve bench (second coach in the history of the club, behind Trapattoni ). The primacy of the defense is the cornerstone on which Allegri traditionally bases the strength of his teams: with this primary objective he decides their structure on the pitch and shapes their mentality, creating a wall that is difficult for the opponents to overcome. The fruits and confirmations of his theory are there for all to see, in the numbers collected so far and in the evidence that by changing the actors in the field the product does not change. The number of defenders in the squad is very high, Alex Sandro’s injury has put the Brazilian out of action for six matches, the recent muscular problem suffered by Danilo in the national team has further reduced the choices, also thanks to the long absence of De Sciglio. Total: despite the emergency situation, Juve in recent days not only has not lost defensive solidity but has also maintained a growth trend in terms of personality.

Thanks to the growth of Bremer, who without Danilo in the last two matches perhaps felt a greater responsibility and faced it with convincing maturity, to the technical and mental progression of Gatti, publicly praised by Allegri after the victory over Verona (“Mi he seemed like an old right winger who puts wonderful balls in the middle”) and the naturalness with which Rugani inserted himself into the mechanisms, making himself ready both mentally and physically. An unprecedented but effective trio, so much so that after the 4 goals conceded in the unfortunate match against Sassuolo, Juve never conceded a single goal again, in the following five in fact. To put it bluntly, the defense also lent a hand in the scoring phase, with Danilo scoring Empoli’s first goal and Gatti opening the scoring in the derby. And who said that the best defense is attack? Absolutely not at Juventus.

