There are games that we love as Nintendo fans. Here we will focus on ideal turn-based RPG games available on Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, GameRant has put together a list with what they consider to be the idyllic top of the best turn-based RPGs on the console. The list looks like this:

Persona 5 Royal: A hit Japanese role-playing game centered on the Phantom Thieves of Hearts fighting demons in people’s minds. It is available on the Nintendo Switch from 2022.

Undertale: An indie RPG that allows players to choose between pacifist or murderous routes when interacting with monsters. Available on various platforms.

Dragon Quest XI: Players explore the world and fight monsters in this role-playing game from the Dragon Quest series, available on Nintendo Switch.

Fire Emblem Three Houses: In this game, players become Byleth and choose one of three houses in a monastery. It combines elements of social simulation and tactical combat.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Set in modern Tokyo, players investigate demons and find themselves trapped in an alternate dimension. It even allows you to fuse demons!

Sea Of Stars: A retro-style RPG that follows Valere and Zale on a mission to stop a terrible force. Combine turn-based combat and entertaining puzzle solving.

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling: Inspired by the classic Paper Mario games, follow three characters on their search for treasure and “eternal life.”

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story: An RPG based on the League of Legends universe, with a team of six characters who venture to the Shadow Islands.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore: A cross between Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei, where players fight alongside Mirages inspired by Fire Emblem characters.

West Of Loathing: A humorous RPG set in the Wild West, with stick figure gameplay and quirky humor.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3: Players follow Rean Schwarzer and his students as they investigate mysteries and engage in tactical battles.

Chained Echoes: An RPG with a 16-bit art style that mixes medieval elements with mecha in a story about stopping war.

Operation: The Stolen Sun: A dungeon crawler that draws inspiration from Central European mythology and offers a classic-style turn-based RPG experience.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout: Players learn alchemy and combat in a story that focuses on creating items through real-time turns.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin: A monster hunting RPG with turn-based combat, focused on the disappearance of Rathalos and mysterious wells of light.

Octopath Traveler: Players follow eight individual stories in a world where characters’ actions affect their relationships and abilities in combat.

Bravely Default 2: A tactical role-playing game that follows four characters as they search for elemental crystals in a fantasy world.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: Players explore an open world with three story branches, experiencing different variations of turn-based battles from the Pokémon series.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: The story follows Squall Leonhart and his team of mercenaries as they fight against a sorceress who seeks to alter time.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Set in the Galar region, players face new battle mechanics, Dynamax and Gigamax, as well as cooperative multiplayer.

Tactics Ogre Reborn: Remake of a tactical classic that features a branching story based on player decisions and combat on fields with different elevations.

Paper Mario: The Origami King– Mario must save the princess and face enemies using sliding puzzles in turn-based combat.

South Park: The Stick of Truth: Role-playing game based on the popular television series, with turn-based combat and a touch of absurd humor.

Pokémon: Let’s Go: Pokémon Yellow remake with Pokémon GO capture mechanics and traditional turn-based battles against trainers.

Blue Reflection: Second Light: Role-playing game with elements of turn-based combat and a mysterious story centered on a group of girls at an unknown school.

For The King: A role-playing game that combines elements of board games, JRPG, strategy and roguelike, where players fight creatures that threaten the kingdom of Fehrul.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

