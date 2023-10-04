These are the most popular electric used cars of 2023 so far.

An electric car as a used car. Often more accessible to private individuals than a new car. The market has gained some momentum in recent years. Nevertheless, the figures are still relatively small. In the months January 2023 to August 2023, a total of 35,690 used electric cars were sold in the Netherlands.

Used EV sales 2023

The list is compared to the Top 15: used EV sales of 2022 partly correspond to this year. There are a number of shifts. Electric cars that you often see on the road are all included in this list. The cheaper EVs generally score better than the more expensive ones, which is no surprise. Luxury electric cars such as the Jaguar I-PACE or the Mercedes EQC are not included in this list.

New issue #1

There is a new number one. In absolute numbers it’s a completely different story, but we’ll talk about that in a moment. The Peugeot e-208 has been in P1 so far this year. This concerns the sales figures of used EVs in the period January to August 2023. The Peugeot e-208 is good for 1,980 sales. Last year’s number one was the Renault Zoe with 3,914 sales. This means that sales have fallen by almost half.

Difficult market

A remarkable development. The government would of course like to see an increase in the number of sales. The opposite is currently happening. The €2,950 subsidy on a used electric car does not make any difference. The market itself is also not attractive enough for private individuals. They still prefer to opt for a petrol or possibly a diesel car.

Top 15

Below is the complete overview. Number two has remained the same, that is the Volkswagen ID.3. Here again fewer numbers. The ID.3 has sold 1,768 sales so far this year. That was 2,717 units last year. Number three is the Renault Zoe, which was the Skoda Enyaq iV last year. So far this year, 1,750 units of the Zoe have been sold. The Enyaq iV was at #3 last year with 1,605 units.

Peugeot e-208 (1,980) Volkswagen ID.3 (1,768) Renault Zoe (1,750) Tesla Model 3 (1,606) Hyundai Kona (1,390) Volkswagen e-Golf (1,191) Nissan Leaf (1,163) Audi e-tron (1,149) Peugeot e-2008 (1,125) Volkswagen ID.4 (1,112) Skoda Enyaq iV (1,040) Fiat 500 (952) BMW i3 (879) Kia e-Niro (843) Opel Corsa-e (794)

Total B2C used car sales January 2023 to August 2023: 35,690

Source: VWE Automotive

