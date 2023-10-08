in the morning Free Practice, becoming familiar with the track and the vehicles. Alberto Forato (Ktm) set the 10th time in the MXGP, Andrea Adamo (Ktm) the 6th in the MX2 and Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha) the 5th in the Open

October 8, 2023

Italy was not lucky on Saturday Motocross of Nations, but all the riders demonstrated speed and determination. The young representatives of the Maglia Azzurra took to the track in the morning Free Practice, becoming familiar with the track and the vehicles. Alberto Forato (Ktm) set the 10th fastest time in the MXGP, Andrea Adamo (Ktm) 6th in MX2 and Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha) 5th in Open. Following yesterday’s ballot, the qualifying heats begin Italy lined up 25th at the gate.

MXGP



In the afternoon, at 2.30pm, Forato was the first Italian to compete in the qualifications. The 23-year-old was really unlucky: after the start the launch control system was not unlocked and the rider had to get off the bike to position the fork correctly. 32nd at the end of the first lap, Forato immediately became the protagonist of a good comeback in which, in the initial stages, he had to pay attention to the trajectories of the slower riders. Then, in the end, he recorded the same times as the best. 24th on the sixth of the twelve laps, he closed the heat in sixteenth position. Success to Spaniard Jorge Prado.

MX2



Adamo, 20 years old, came out of the gate very well but at the first corner he slipped and found himself at the back of the group with over 25 seconds of delay from the head of the race. The MX2 World Champion began a constant and concrete rise, which took him from 24th place on the first pass to 10th under the checkered flag. Demonstrating his determination, he recorded his best lap in the final lap. Frenchman Tom Vialle won the heat.

Open



The debut of the twenty-year-old Bonacorsi on the 450 was positive. The Italian finished his race in seventh position becoming the protagonist of overtaking and duels. 11th on the first lap and 7th on the fourth, he tried in every way to grab sixth place but at the finish line he had to leave it to the Swiss Valentin Guillod. The man from Bergamo was the best placed driver among the Italians in the race. The transalpine Maxime Renaux took the heat victory.

The rankings and the CT’s commentary



The ranking at the end of the qualifications shows Italy in 10th place with 17 points. Below is the ranking: 1) France 2 pts., 2) Spain 3 pts., 3) Australia 5 pts., 4) Germany 6 pts., 5) Switzerland 9 pts., 6) United States 10 pts., 7) Belgium 10 pts., 8) Slovenia 13 pts., 9) Holland 15 pts., 10) Italy 17 pts.

Thomas Traversini, IMF Technical Commissioner: “Today not everything went well, we were not lucky in the early stages of MXGP and MX2. In the three heats of the race we will choose the gate by tenths and thirtyths. However, we are satisfied with the result in the Open. We obtained tenth position in qualifying but the guys’ pace is good and I’m confident for tomorrow. Our drivers demonstrated speed and determination. We know our worth and we know we can do well. There is a great team spirit and tomorrow we will all give our best”.

All results are available on the mxgp.com website