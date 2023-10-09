These are the forwards that, for us, are most worth buying in this first stage of the game.

Join the conversation

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team continues its advance through the evolution of the video game with the second RTTK team active in envelopes, which makes it the great attraction along with all content that accompanies you in Staff Challenges and Objectives. In the section of the SBCs LaLiga Player of the Month winner has been added, David Beckham o Diego Carlos RTTK among others, offering us a wide variety of different special cards.

On the other hand, the objectives section We also have as a novelty the quest sets by Darmian RTTK, by the NWSL Roster Basics and the RTTK Cup. With all these objectives we can gain a good amount of experience for the season pass, in which we can already reach level 25, finding a new choice.

However, as we always remember, the best way to get the players we are really looking for is the transfer marketand we wanted to focus on it today to bring you the top 10 best forwards of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team value for money. All these letters They can be obtained for less than 50,000 coinsto try to serve as inspiration to those with the lowest budgets.

The 10 minor forwards for less than 50,000 coins

The 10 minor forwards for less than 50,000 coins

As we have already emphasized, we have tried to keep in mind the price of these players and their performance with the aim of making the investment of currencies as effective as possible. The clearest example of this is Cristiano Ronaldoa player who has not entered this top because even though he has very differential statistics (such as his shot) Your total contribution is not that good compared to what it costs.

Furthermore, also clarify that we have not included Evolutionsbut for its own sake it interests them, they know that Ansu Fati with his evolution as a winger would fit into this listwhich is organized from lowest to highest budget.

10. Examiners

The Belgian striker can be obtained for about 3,000 coins and contributes a lot to our team. Its speed is one of the most decisive of the game, and his shot is not bad at all. The only but that this card has, and hence its price, are its 3 filigree starsbut for the rest it is a great player from whom you cannot ask for more for what it is worth.

9. Gabriel Jesus

With the Brazilian We sacrifice a little speed to invest more points in shooting and, above all, in dribbling. The Arsenal footballer is ideal for turning again and again until he finds space. Furthermore, their 4 stars of filigree and 3 of bad leg and its 4 Silver PlayStyles They add extra value. By about 4,000 coins What this attacker costs, we will be assured of many goals and a lot of mobility up front.

8. Darwin Núñez

We continue in the Premier League, but now we go to Liverpool to talk about their Uruguayan striker. Even though 90 pace points is already a high stat, on the field of play it is noticed even faster. Furthermore, shooting it is very effective (especially considering that it only costs 4,500 coins), so much so that his 3 bad legs look like 4. Of course, their 3 star skills They are very noticeable in certain situations and prevent their price from being higher and their card being used even more.

7. Correa

By about 5,000 coins We have the Atlético de Madrid attacker in a case similar to that of Openda and Gabriel Jesús, but comparing him with Darwin. The Argentine does not have the physical qualities of his South American compatriot, but he does offers much better ball treatment and a very similar definitionin addition to 1 more star in both filigree and bad leg. It is a different player profile that is very useful depending on our way of playing.

6. Adeyemi

Here we take a big leap in budget, reaching the 13,000 coins What does German cost? Even so, it should be noted that these They are more than justified. Adeyemi can play in any of the bands in addition to being on point, and his speed with the PlayStyle+ Quick Step They provide added value that no footballer on the list had until now. He is not only the best striker for his price, but one of the best cards for this coin range.

5. Talisca IF

Although the links in this letter are not the best, the Al Nassr player has some very striking numbers for 14,500 coins. His pace is not too high, but His shot makes him a lethal striker. Furthermore, although he is a very tall footballer (1’89), he is very agile on the field and he is able to move very well, so he can play MCO. If he doesn’t make it into your starting team, We recommend having it on the benchbecause it can change games for you.

4. Colonel Muani

The Frenchman has dropped quite a bit in price since the start of the game, falling to 15,000 coins, and this only adds more value. For this price we have a letter with some unbeatable linkswith a rhythm of 91 that falls short for the performance of the PSG striker and a great mobility unbecoming of a footballer with 1’87 tall. Of all the options that we bring you on the list, this is the most obligatorybecause if you don’t try Kolo Muani at this point in the game you will regret it later.

3. Osimhen

The Nigerian striker represents another big budget jump in this top. We have already reached 28,000 coins with a letter that has a big drawback: its 3 filigree stars. Leaving that aside, the Serie A player has a brutal speed and a very effective shot, although his dribbling does not offer great benefits either. Although it is not a bad option, Taking into account what it is worth, we would place it among the worst on this list in relation quality-price.

2. Alex Morgan

You may be surprised to see a card with 83 rhythm so high that worth 37,000 coinsBut is that His shot is one of the best in the game.. He PlayStyle+ Finisher is too distinctive, and having a card with it means that we can score a goal from any distance. Furthermore, the 5 stars bad leg of the American make it one of the biggest killers of the game.

1. To complain IF

This top is closed by the Team of the Week version of the F League soccer player who cuesta 45.000, which was added to EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team last week. Although their linksin terms of nationality and team, they are disastrousits qualities are brutal. Very good rhythmand great shota solid pass and dribble and a physique with 93 strength is the letter of introduction of the Zambian forward, who also has 4 stars of filigree and 5 of bad leg.

Join the conversation