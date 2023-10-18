The love affair of Nikita Mirzani’s child, Lolly, is in the spotlight. After his lover, TikToker Vadel Badjideh, was arrested by the police for assault.

The arrest of Vadel Badjideh was first confirmed by the Head of Criminal Investigation Unit for the South Jakarta Police, AKBP Bintoro. The police explained that the incident began when the victim was riding a motorbike and then passed the perpetrator named Martin.

The perpetrator was riding a motorbike so recklessly that the victim tried to reprimand the perpetrator of the incident.

Because of this offense, an argument broke out between the victim and the perpetrator of the beating.

In this incident, the perpetrator apparently brought two of his friends, one of whom was Vadel. Finally, the three people carried out intimidation and assaulted the victim.

This romantic relationship also celebrated its third month, which is also celebrated every month by them.

Even though her boyfriend is in prison, Lolly still wishes them a happy third month of their romantic relationship. In fact, she was so in love that Lolly called Vadel a baby.

“Happy 3rd anniversary, my love, darling, baby and my world,” wrote Lolly.

These remarks immediately invited many negative comments from netizens.

It was stated that Lolly was too talkative, even though her lover had clearly abused other people.

“Is this too cute, love children now,” said netizens.