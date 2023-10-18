Riri Williams with the help of AI knows how to bring back Tony Stark

Imagine a world where Tony Stark, that genius, playboy, billionaire and philanthropist that we miss so much, could once again be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And no, we’re not talking about magical resurrections. We are talking about something that has already left its mark in the world of Iron Man: artificial intelligence.

The new generation of Avengers

In this Phase 4 of the MCU, we meet new heroes carrying the baton of the original Avengers. There you have Sam Wilson transforming into the Captain AmericaYelena Belova and Kate Bishop hot on the heels of Black Widow and Hawkeye, and last but not least, Ririour future Ironheart.

Riri’s introduction was no small thing. In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, this prodigious MIT student becomes involved in an international plot when one of her designs discovers vibranium outside Wakanda. Result? She gains the interest of the American government and Namor, but also the protection of Okoye and Shuri. Not only does Riri get along well with the Wakandans, but she even lends them a hand in defeating Namor, wearing a suit of armor created in Wakanda. She Talks about debut in a big way!

The role of AI

Let’s back up a little. Tony has always had a special affection for artificial intelligence, from JARVIS to FRIDAY. This is without counting KAREN, the AI ​​in Spider-Man’s armor, and EDITH, Tony’s glasses that Peter inherits. But going back to Riri , in the original Ironheart comics, an AI copy of Tony assists her as she becomes Iron Man’s successor. There you have a golden opportunity for a return of Mr. Stark!

Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri, confessed that Robert Downey Jr. advised him to make the character “something totally his own.” This could suggest that RDJ has truly retired from Marvel. But realistically, given Tony Stark’s legacy and influence throughout the Marvel universe, it would be almost a crime not to allow Tony to make an appearance, even if it’s in hologram or artificial intelligence form.

Marvel has already shown a certain predilection for holographic technology. Let’s remember the emotional message that Tony leaves after his death in Endgame. What if Riri discovers more messages or even a complete hologram of the billionaire genius while digging through Stark Industries’ archives?

What does Ironheart mean for the MCU?

Riri’s character represents not only a much-needed diversification in the superhero universe, but also gives us a clue as to how Tony Stark’s legacy could still be alive and well. This MIT prodigy could play a pivotal role in a post-Stark era, both when it comes to AI technology and leading a new generation of Avengers.

On the other hand, it is worth noting how Marvel is handling the issue of mentoring in its universe. If Tony becomes a mentor figure in the form of an AI, that would add a new layer of complexity to Marvel, allowing us to explore how a hero’s influence can endure even after they’re gone. And for the most nostalgic fans, any glimpse of Tony, even virtual, will always be a pleasant surprise.

Ironheart has the potential to bring Iron Man back to the MCU without altering reality. Between artificial intelligence and holograms, the doors are more open than ever. Now, it remains to be seen how all this will play out and if, somehow, the spirit of Tony Stark will float among us again.