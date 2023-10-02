Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, developed by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision, will arrive tomorrowstarting from 7.00 pm, on Steam following its 2020 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and obviously PC. Reviewed by our Gabriele Barducci, the new revival of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was able to meet the tastes of long-time fans of the franchise and, above all, was able to reawaken the memories of enthusiasts.

You’ll skate with the legendary Tony Hawk and the entire original roster, and new pros will be included, accompanied by songs from the soundtrack, along with new songs. You’ll pull off incredible trick combos with the series’ famous gameplay.

Previous article

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, in arrivo la demo