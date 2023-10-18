The rumors of a future collaboration between Antonio Cairoli and Ducati are becoming increasingly stronger. In an interview with the Gazzetta the Sicilian pilot clarifies, here are his words

October 18, 2023

Antonio Cairoli, the motocross legendnine world titles, a rider who is immediately linked to a number, 222 and a colour: the orange KTM.

The Sicilian driver’s bond with the Austrian manufacturer it is very strong, especially in the last brilliant period in MX2 where Cairoli, as team manager, led Andrea Adamo to the championship victory. However for some time There are rumors of a flirtation between Tony Cairoli and Ducati. Ducati? Yes, you read that correctly.

For those who have missed some pieces, it would seem that the Borgo Panigale company is developing a cross bike, something that Triumph has also done, and that the debut in the world of specialist off road is ever closer. Not just clip-on handlebars and bends for the Ducati, but also jumps and mud.

Ducati in motocross. Do many clues prove it?

Is it just talk?



Ducati has always aimed for excellence and have a figure like Antonio Cairoli in the team would be a key element in the hypothetical success of the project. La Gazzetta interviewed the 9-time world champion durante il recente Rallylegend and so Tony was able to shed some light on the matter.

The relationship with KTM is now consolidated, but despite this the champion does not deny that he actually spoke to us with Ducati: “Yes, there’s a lot of talk about it at the moment – Tony is referring to the rumors circulating about his future at Ducati – there’s a lot of chatter, but nothing is decided, we’re chatting, nothing more”.

Moving on and working together with an Italian company, given the origins of the Champion, would have a completely different taste: “We have always been proud of being Italian, and we have always had links with Italian brands, especially in the field of technical clothing, if there was the possibility… why not?” replies Antonio Cairoli.

Science fiction or not to see Tony riding a motorbike, especially an Italian one, it would have its reason and beyond this there is no shortage of stimuli: it seems that Cairoli still has a mad desire to drive. Who knows what he will decide in the future.