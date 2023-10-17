El Hormiguero does not take his foot off the accelerator, and this time he receives one of the actresses of the moment. Valentina Zenere will sit next to Pablo Motos to have a great time while presenting his latest great project.

Valentina is an Argentine actress and model. She is known for her role in the Disney Channel series, Soy Luna and for her latest adventure in Elite. In addition to her acting career, she has worked as a model and is recognized for her talent and style.

This leap he made into the world of acting was one of the topics that Pablo Motos asked him about during the last visit. According to the interpreter, the change was so radical that she went to the first filming of the Netflix series drunk to “be more of a wolf.”

Tonight we will be able to enjoy another night full of emotions and moments from the Argentine actress. Don’t miss it, at 9:45 p.m…. We are waiting for you!