He starts another week in El Hormiguero and does it in style. In this first program, Pablo Motos will have the pleasure of welcoming Roberto Leal and his mother to the set for the first time.

Mercedes Guillén accompanies her son Roberto in this new adventure that will be broadcast on atresplayer. In the program, both will enter haunted places and transmit the paranormal experiences that happen to them.

This is not the first time we have enjoyed the company of the veteran presenter. The person in charge of hosting Pasapalabra had been to El Hormiguero for some time and felt so comfortable that he even dared to improvise live.

Today’s night promises to be full of great moments, but above all, lots of laughter. We are waiting for you at Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m., don’t miss it!