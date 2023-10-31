Ahmet wants his son to leave the chicken coop and start living, with his sisters, a life full of luxuries and comforts. For this reason, he tells the Erens that he is going to buy them a house so that they can stop living in the chicken coop.

In the next chapter we will see Ömer, Asiye and especially little Emel very excited about what is going to be their new house and that it has nothing to do with where they live now.

On the other hand, Ömer and Süsen will become increasingly estranged. Young Eren cannot stand that his girlfriend does not give him any explanation as to why she went to tell Sarp that Leyla had died and she did not tell him. Will they be able to solve it?

Furthermore, Tolga will begin to see the light and will find in Bahar, the girl who now has the heart of her deceased sister, a reason to continue living. Although she will also discover the sad reality in which the little girl lives with her sister. What will she do when she finds out?

Don’t miss the next episode of Hermanos on Antena 3 tonight!