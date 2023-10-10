El Hormiguero continues its spectacular week with the arrival of Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi. The directors will be with Pablo Motos to talk about La Mesías, their latest series that will be released very soon.

Known as Los Javis, the successful Spanish sentimental and creative couple stands out for their work in theater, film and television. They have directed acclaimed works and popular television programs, in addition to achieving success with series such as La Veneno, Cardo, Vestidas de azul, etc.

Ambrossi and Calvo are already great friends of the program. So much so, that one of their last visits showed the love they have for each other. “We are more in love than ever,” they told Pablo live.

This time they return in what is sure to be an unforgettable night. We are waiting for you at 9:45 p.m. on Antena 3. Don’t miss it!