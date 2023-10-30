Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) will hold a Hearing Meeting (RDP) with Commission II to discuss the minimum age limit for presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

The meeting will be held tomorrow to consult on plans to revise KPU Regulation (PKPU) Number 19 of 2023 as a consequence of the Constitutional Court (MK) decision number 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

“The plan is that tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31 2023, an RDP or consultation will be held between the Indonesian KPU, Commission II and the Government,” said KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023).

Previously, the KPU sent a letter to Commission II containing a request for consultation to revise PKPU 19/2023.

This revision is deemed necessary to follow up on the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the minimum age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

As previously reported, the Constitutional Court allows people under 40 years of age to become presidential or vice presidential candidates if they have served or are currently serving as regional heads through regional elections.

“Judicially, one, granting the applicant’s request in part. Declaring that Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 concerning Elections number 182 additional state gazette number 6109 which states that the minimum age of 40 years is contrary to the 1945 Republic of Indonesia Constitution and has no binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as being aged “at least 40 years old or have/are currently holding positions elected through elections, including regional head elections,” said Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, Monday (16/10/2023).

One of the considerations for the Constitutional justices in accepting the request was because many young people were also appointed as leaders.

This decision received a lot of public reaction because it was seen as paving the way for Anwar’s nephew, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A, as the applicant in this case, also has the view of an ideal figure as a leader of the Indonesian nation, namely idolizing the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the 2020-2025 period.

Because, he assessed that during his reign, Gibran was able to increase economic growth in Surakarta by 6.23 percent, even though when he first served as Mayor of Surakarta, Surakarta’s economic growth was actually minus 1.74 percent.

Moreover, the applicant considers that the Mayor of Surakarta already has experience in building and advancing the City of Surakarta with honesty, moral integrity and obediently serving the interests of the people and the state.