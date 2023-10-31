Thousands of Afghan citizens residing illegally in Pakistan are returning to Afghanistan every day after the Pakistani government ordered them to leave the country by November 1 in early October. It is estimated that 3.7 million Afghan people live in Pakistan, of which 1.7 million are undocumented. So far, around 70 thousand people have left the country. Among these there are families who have lived in Pakistan for over forty years. According to the Pakistani government, illegal Afghans constitute a threat to the country’s security, and are responsible for several bomb attacks carried out in the country in recent years. The Pakistani government’s decision was criticized by several human rights groups and by the Afghan government, which has been controlled by the Taliban since 2021.

Since the announcement, many Afghans have been evicted from their homes, as landlords who rent to undocumented Afghans risk large fines. Long queues of trucks carrying the goods of entire families have formed on the roads leading to border crossings. Across the border there are some associations active that provide assistance to people travelling.

Many Afghans immigrated to Pakistan to seek economic opportunities, but many did so to escape occupation by the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the United States between 2001 and 2021, or the Taliban regime in power in the 1980s. Ninety and again from 2021. Among the people forced to leave Pakistan there are also some who risk repercussions from the Taliban for having collaborated with the international occupation forces.

