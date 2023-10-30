Suara.com – The Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) has scheduled an examination hearing for Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman for Tuesday (31/10/2023) in the case of alleged violations of judges’ ethics and behavioral guidelines.

MKMK Chairman Jimly Asshiddiqie explained that the trial which will be held on Tuesday (31/10/2023) will examine Denny Indrayana and 16 professors as reporters.

“Tomorrow, the first applicant will be Professor Denny first. Then, because his substance is the same as the 16 professors, we will combine the trials. The cases remain separate reports, separate numbers,” said Jimly at the Constitutional Court Building, Central Jakarta, Monday (30/10 /2023).

The 16 reporting professors in question are Denny Indrayana, Hesti Armiwulan, Muchamad Ali Safaat, Susi Dwi Harijanti, Aan Eko Widiarto, Auliya Khasanofa, Dhia Al Uyun, and Herdiansyah Hamzah.

Then there are Herlambang P. Wiratraman, Iwan Satriawan, Richo Andi Wibowo, Yance Arizona, Beni Kurnia Illahi, Bivitri Susanti, Feri Amsari, and Warkhatun Najidah.

On the same day, MKMK will hold a trial to examine Anwar Usman as the reported party behind closed doors.

“Tomorrow that will be Mr. Anwar Usman, but that’s the evening itself, but that’s the morning. So there are two open trials to examine the respondent, and a closed trial to examine the judge,” said Jimly.

“When the trial was open, we also gave the reported judge’s expert staff the opportunity to attend,” he continued.

It is known that the Constitutional Court formed the MKMK on an ad hoc basis because there were a number of reports regarding the decision on the age limit for presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

Constitutional Justice Enny Nurbaningsih said that his party received at least a number of reports regarding the decision and nine constitutional judges were reported.

“The matter they raised was an alleged violation of the judge’s code of ethics and behavioral guidelines,” said Enny at the Constitutional Court Building, Central Jakarta, Monday (23/10/2023).

For this reason, it is deemed necessary for the MKMK to be formed as the party that will examine and try constitutional judges who are suspected of violating the code of ethics and behavioral guidelines for judges.

“The MKMK was formed because, in part, there was an order from the law for the formation of the MKMK as part of an institution which was required by law, especially article 27A, to then examine, including then adjudicate, if there were problems related to reports of alleged violations. “, including if there are findings there,” said Enny.

For your information, reports of alleged violations of the judge’s code of ethics and behavioral guidelines were submitted by a number of parties because the Constitutional Court granted the lawsuit in case 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

In this decision, the Constitutional Court allows people under 40 years of age to become presidential or vice presidential candidates if they have served or are currently serving as regional heads through regional elections.

“Judicially, one, granting the applicant’s request in part. Declaring that Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 concerning Elections number 182 additional state gazette number 6109 which states that the minimum age of 40 years is contrary to the 1945 Republic of Indonesia Constitution and has no binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as being aged “at least 40 years old or have/are currently holding positions elected through elections, including regional head elections,” said Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, Monday (16/10/2023).

One of the considerations for the Constitutional justices in accepting the request was because many young people were also appointed as leaders.

This decision received a lot of public reaction because it was seen as paving the way for Anwar’s nephew, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A, as the applicant in this case, also has the view of an ideal figure as a leader of the Indonesian nation, namely idolizing the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the 2020-2025 period.

Because, he assessed that during his reign, Gibran was able to increase economic growth in Surakarta by 6.23 percent, even though when he first served as Mayor of Surakarta, Surakarta’s economic growth was actually minus 1.74 percent.

Moreover, the applicant considers that the Mayor of Surakarta already has experience in building and advancing the City of Surakarta with honesty, moral integrity and obediently serving the interests of the people and the state.