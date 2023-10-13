Scott Snyder, former Batman screenwriter, and film star Tom Hardy will bring the story of Arcbound to life.

Renowned actor Tom Hardy and acclaimed writer Scott Snyder join their talents in a new and original graphic novel titled Arcbound, initially conceived as a series of 12 installments. This collaboration between Hardy and Snyder, recognized for his outstanding work in the Batman and Justice League comics, promises a story that transforms a villain into a hero.

According to the official description of Arcbound: “The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unrivaled energy of the Kronium to impose its dominance across the stars. The series follows the journey of Kai, a determined Captain Mediator, charged with maintaining Zynitec’s lifeline with the Kronium” .

“However, as he struggles with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec’s dubious past plunge him into a poignant dilemma: remain loyal to the empire or confront the forces that turned him into a tool of oppression?” official synopsis of comic by Scott Snyder and Tom Hardy.

The first issue of this 12-part series will be released in March 2024. Tom Hardy y Scott Snyder They lead a creative team that includes Wolverine writer Frank Tieri and Fortnite artist Ryan Smallman.

Additionally, artists Tyler Kirkham, Ryan Ottley, Clay Mann, and Dan Panosian are developing alternate covers for the comic. The Arcbound team is confirmed to appear this Saturday at New York Comic-Con, during a panel and signing session.

What can we expect from the Arcbound graphic novel?

“Arcbound is distinguished not only by its original concept and narrative, but also by the team that brings it to life,” he said. Scott Snyder. “Arcbound is not just a comic. It is a narrative expression that reflects our times.”

Tom Hardy showed enthusiasm for the project, which involved established names in the industry. “I’ve always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling, and with comics, I find it to be a fascinating playground to explore,” he said.

“A place where, as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write and debate, you can build epic worlds together,” said the actor. Arcbound marks the first step of Tom Hardy in the world of comics. He is involved as a creative collaborator on the project, contributing to the development of the characters that will populate this universe.

The actor is primarily known for his performances as Venom and Bane in the film adaptations of popular Marvel and DC properties. He also participated as co-writer in Venom: There Will Be Carnage and has co-starred in several Christopher Nolan films, such as Dunkirk.