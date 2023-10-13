Actor Tom Hardy teams up with Scott Snyder for a new graphic novel series titled Arcbound.

Tom Hardy, known for his role in Venom and Bane in the Dark Knight trilogy, joins acclaimed Batman writer Scott Snyder as they announce an exciting collaboration on a new graphic novel series titled Arcbound. This 12-issue series promises to be a unique experience in the world of comics.

Arcbound is a project that comes from the creative minds of Tom Hardy and Scott Snyder. The story takes place in a dystopian future where a powerful corporatocracy called Zynitec exploits the unrivaled energy of Kronium to exert its dominance in space. The plot follows the journey of Kai, a mediator who is responsible for maintaining the connection between Zynitec and Kronium. As he wrestles with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec’s dark past confront him with a heartbreaking dilemma: remain loyal to the empire or confront the forces that turned him into a tool of oppression?

Arcbound

The first issue of this exciting comic series will be released in March 2024, but fans can get a sneak peek of what’s to come with an Ashcan issue available at the Arcbound booth at this year’s New York Comic Con. The series features a top-notch creative team, including Wolverine writer Frank Tieri and Fortnite artist Ryan Smallman. Additionally, an all-star cast of artists, including Tyler Kirkham, Ryan Ottley, Clay Mann and Dan Panosian, will work on the comic’s variant covers.

Tom Hardy and Scott Snyder are leading this project and are excited for the opportunity to collaborate in the world of comics.

“Arcbound is distinguished not only by its original concept and narrative, but also by the team that is bringing it to life. Arcbound is not just a comic; “It is a narrative expression that reflects our times.” Scott Snyder commented.

Tom Hardy, an actor known for his portrayal of Venom and Bane in films based on Marvel and DC characters, ventures into the world of comics for the first time as a creative collaborator on Arcbound. His enthusiasm is evident:

“I’ve always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling, and I find comics a fascinating playground to explore. A place where, as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write and debate, you can build epic worlds together.”

Tom Hardy and Scott Snyder’s collaboration promises a unique graphic novel series that will capture the imagination of comic book fans and beyond.