Kevin Feige gives us the reasons why Tom Cruise did not become the man of steel we all know

Imagine a universe where Tom Cruise is Tony Stark. Difficult, right? Well, we were closer than you think to living in that world. But how and why was Cruise discarded to play Iron Man? Kevin Feige, the great brain behind the MCU, has spoken about it and I assure you that he is going to surprise you.

Kevin Feige breaks his silence

Can you imagine what would have become of Iron Man if Cruise had worn the armor? According to an excerpt from the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, the story could have taken a very different turn. In the late ’90s, when the rights to Iron Man still belonged to 20th Century Fox, Cruise was on the list of possible Tonys.

Let’s talk about money, honey. Feige made it very clear in the book: the cache Cruise was asking for was more than even a big company like Fox was willing to gamble on a superhero franchise that had not yet proven itself. Let us remember that at that time, the superhero genre was at a low point, especially after the fiasco that was Batman & Robin in 1997.

Other candidates who also didn’t make the cut

Of course, Cruise wasn’t the only one on the list. Jim Caviezel, yes, from The Passion of the Christ, and Timothy Olyphant were on the radar. There are even rumors that indicate that Jon Favreau, the director, had Sam Rockwell as his first choice. But everything changed when another actor entered the scene.

Favreau had to face the opinion of Marvel bosses to sign Downey. The actor came from a history of legal problems and substance abuse, but that was precisely what convinced Favreau that he was the perfect Tony Stark. Matt Holloway, screenwriter of the film, remembers that Favreau was so sure of his choice that he even said: “It’s either him, or it’s me.”

Today, we already know how the story ended. Downey was Tony in ten different films and said goodbye in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture. Fans recently paid tribute to the character on the canonical date of his death in the MCUproving that he is still a very beloved character.

A character that transcends the actor

Stark’s importance in the MCU is undeniable. It was the spark that ignited an entire universe of interconnected stories, but its legacy goes beyond the big screen. Tony Stark became a symbol of redemption and personal evolution, a hero who showed us that it is possible to change and be better. Stark’s complex story arcs and flawed character have made him an icon that continues to inspire millions, whether in comics, movies, or even popular culture.

If we compare Tony Stark with other iconic characters from cinema and comics, we realize that his mark is unique. From Bruce Wayne to Peter Parker, each hero has his essence, but Stark stands out for his ability to mix arrogance with vulnerability, genius with recklessness. This makes us wonder, would Tom Cruise have managed to convey all these complexities? In the end, perhaps the star alignment that brought Robert Downey Jr. to the role was the best gift fans could have received.

What if everything had been different?

It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Tony Stark. But this revelation shows us how uncertain the trajectory of such a successful franchise can be. At the end of the day, we can’t help but be grateful that the universe conspired to give us the Tony Stark we now all know and love.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy Iron Man yet, you can do so on Disney+.