Actor Tom Cruise has great science fiction films like Minority Report (2002) and Edge of Tomorrow (2014), but he almost faced giant monsters.

Guillermo del Toro, the acclaimed Oscar-winning filmmaker, has shared interesting details about his 2013 monster action film Pacific Rim, revealing that he initially had Hollywood star Tom Cruise in mind for a major role. It would have been interesting to see the actor on top of one of the Jaegers fighting the kaijus.

Speaking recently with Collider, Guillermo del Toro explained that one of the inspirations for Pacific Rim was action drama films like 1986’s Top Gun, and he intended to honor that influence by considering Tom Cruise for the role of Marshal Stacker Pentecost. , a role eventually played by Idris Elba.

Idris Elba in Pacific Rim

The two great Influences of Pacific Rim.

According to Guillermo del Toro, the film Pacific Rim had two main models of inspiration: Hoosiers with Gene Hackman and the aforementioned Top Gun. Furthermore, Tom Cruise wanted to do it but circumstances did not allow it to happen.

The role of Stacker Pentecost went to Idris Elba, and Del Toro seems pleased with that result. However, the filmmaker can’t help but wonder what Tom Cruise, known for his stunts and physical performances, would have done in the context of Pacific Rim.

“Oh yeah. The two models in Pacific Rim, the two models in the script, are Hoosiers with Gene Hackman and Top Gun. So, the role that Idris Elba plays was going to be played by Tom Cruise, and I even had karaoke. The deal could not be made. He wanted to do it. We were developing things and he couldn’t do it. I thought: You know what? Let’s go with Idris Elba then. He is a god. Obviously, I had to rewrite it for that, but I thought it would be an interesting analogy to do it with. “It would have been a lot of fun.”

What is the movie about?

Pacific Rim places audiences in a future where the Earth is devastated by a war with the Kaiju, colossal sea monsters that emerge from an interdimensional portal at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Humanity is forced to create Jaegers, gigantic humanoid mechas, to combat these monsters. The film follows the story of Charlie Hunnam as Raleigh Becket, a Jaeger pilot recalled from retirement during the final days of the conflict.

Tom Cruise (cordonpress)

Del Toro also revealed that this wasn’t the first time he came close to working with Tom Cruise on a film. Although they never worked together on a project, Del Toro valued the experience of meeting the actor on several occasions.

“I’ve developed three films with Tom Cruise, and none of the three times we’ve worked, but we’ve laughed a lot, you know? I like it. My life is so strange. I’m like Forrest Gump. Suddenly I’m in places where I don’t know how it happened, but I’m like, Hey, I like it. (Laughs) Honestly, I’m very grateful. There’s a saying in movies, and it’s a really great saying, that says: Take the scout, don’t make the movie. Because when you’re scouting, you’re basically on a bus trip with a bunch of people eating in great places and having a great time. My favorite part of the movies, like when I planned The Devil’s Backbone, I did an itinerary through Spain where they sold the best sausages, the best asparagus. (laughs) We were in Scotland looking for the next movie, I was looking for a good macaroni and cheese pie.

Would you have liked to see Tom Cruise in the role of Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim? Leave us your comments.