Oğulcan and Doruk were very worried about Tolga who was devastated by the death of his sister and was not able to leave the house. Oğulcan then has an idea: the visit of Bahar, the girl who now has Leyla’s heart, will surely make him smile even a little and… she was not wrong!

“Now I am Leyla with Bahar,” the little girl tells Tolga when she goes to visit him, referring to the transplant that could be carried out thanks to Leyla being an organ donor and that the young man finally authorized.

Tolga, very excited, begins to feel better when he sees Leyla in the little girl. How beautiful! Tolga chats for a while with Bahar and his sister and the little girl explains that before she couldn’t go to school due to her illness, but now she can go back.

Furthermore, he tells her that he doesn’t like mathematics too much… like Leyla! Tolga is amazed by all the similarities between the two. Will a beautiful friendship between the two emerge from this moment? What is clear is that Tolga has regained the will to live by feeling, in some way, a little closer to his dear sister.

–