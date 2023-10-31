Tolga has been very impressed by the special relationship between Leyla and Bahar, so she is doing everything possible to improve the little girl’s situation. Now, she has decided to go to her house to give her two mathematics books. Zehra, overjoyed, keeps thanking him.

Bahar leaves his home and, with a smile, welcomes Tolga. Tarhan’s son tells her: “Thank you, little cherry” and, aware that he has called her like his sister, he rectifies. The young man, excited, asks them when they want to start classes.

However, Zehra, seeing her relatives in the distance, tries to throw Tolga out in a hurry. Bahar’s sister orders the little girl to put away the gift and advises her interlocutor to leave as soon as possible… her sister and her sister-in-law can’t see him!

Tolga follows her new friend’s advice, but can’t help but gossip. Zehra’s brother and her sister-in-law begin to reproach the young woman for her actions… they don’t believe anything she says! “Ask when they are going to come for her,” her brother snaps at her wife… they are trying to marry her to another man!

Leyla’s brother, from a distance, listens to the entire conversation and is petrified. Will the young man do anything to stop him?

