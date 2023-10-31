Tolga and Leyla only had each other and especially since their father was arrested for the continuous mistreatment they had both received from him since they were children.

Leyla did not survive the accident after falling down the stairs as a result of her fight with Süsen and ended up dying in the hospital. All of his friends were devastated and Tolga, without consolation, said goodbye to his sister with great pain and helplessness.

During those hard moments, the doctor told him that his sister was a donor and that his heart could save the life of a girl, whom they had met days before, and who urgently needed it. Has Tolga signed the authorization?

Three weeks have passed, but Tolga is still completely despondent. His world has collapsed and he believes that his life no longer has meaning without Leyla. He does not want to leave the house, which he continues to share with Doruk, and spends his days remembering his dear sister. Asiye’s boyfriend tries to cheer him up, but so far without success. Poor Tolga! It breaks our hearts to see him like this!

