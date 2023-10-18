Tokyo Revengers is being a success with the arrival of its new chapters, belonging to the new season of the series. They are currently available as part of Season 2 of the anime, although it doubles as the third.

At this moment we have a total of 3 new chapters available, and the best thing is that every week we continue to have new content to continue the adventures of Mickey, Takemichi and ToMan. If you want to know both the schedule and the platforms on which to watch it, here are the details:

– Release date of Chapter 4: Tuesday, October 24.

5:00 p.m. in Spain

12:00h in Mexico.

1:00 p.m. In colombia.

2:00 p.m. In Venezuela.

3:00 p.m. in Argentina.

3:00 p.m. in Chile.

In addition, you will be able to see the new episodes of Tokyo Revengers exclusively from Disney +, the only platform that currently has the rights thanks to Star+. Tokyo Revengers currently has a story and characters that have managed to make millions of fans fall in love with it.

Which has allowed it to enjoy a position of incredible popularity which is certainly being reflected in the audience ratings, and in the desire for information that many fans of the franchise have. When did you start watching the series?