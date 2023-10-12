Tokyo Revengers returns for another week with the premiere of Chapter 3 of Season 3 of the anime. The community is very pending the story of Takemichi, Mickey and the ToMan. That, together with the fact that the fall 2023 anime season has great releases, is making this October a real recital.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 is breaking records and making fans fall in love left and right. In addition, it has managed to capture the attention of many others who had never stopped their eyes on the franchise.. At Ruetir.com we have done complete coverage of the anime, as well as having informed you of the official release date. Today we will report on the premiere of chapter 3 of season 3:

Release date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Time:

5:00 p.m. in Spain.

12:00h in Mexico.

1:00 p.m. In colombia.

2:00 p.m. In Venezuela.

3:00 p.m. in Argentina.

3:00 p.m. in Chile.

Season 3 of the anime has become one of the most viewed currently on the Disney + platform. With all these details in mindwe invite you to see it firsthand, but before you leave you we recommend See our article on 100 recommended animes by genre. In the same way, these would be the 20 animes to watch on Crunchyroll before the year ends.