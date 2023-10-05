Tokyo Revengers is landing and strong on the current anime landscape. The fall 2023 anime season has great releases, but Tokyo Revengers season 3 is breaking all the rules.
Yes, during these days we have done complete coverage of the anime. AND We have informed you about where to watch chapter 1 of Season 3today is the time to tell you where and when to legally watch the next episode that has the community in suspense.
This is all the information about:
Release date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Time:
5:00 p.m. in Spain.
12:00h in Mexico.
1:00 p.m. In colombia.
2:00 p.m. In Venezuela.
3:00 p.m. in Argentina.
3:00 p.m. in Chile.
You can also see it exclusively right now through Disney +.
