Tokyo Revengers is landing and strong on the current anime landscape. The fall 2023 anime season has great releases, but Tokyo Revengers season 3 is breaking all the rules.

Yes, during these days we have done complete coverage of the anime. AND We have informed you about where to watch chapter 1 of Season 3today is the time to tell you where and when to legally watch the next episode that has the community in suspense.

This is all the information about:

Release date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Time:

5:00 p.m. in Spain.

12:00h in Mexico.

1:00 p.m. In colombia.

2:00 p.m. In Venezuela.

3:00 p.m. in Argentina.

3:00 p.m. in Chile.

You can also see it exclusively right now through Disney +.