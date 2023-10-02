Tokyo Revengers premieres its third season soon. The Tenjiku Arc is just around the corner and of course The community wonders what the opening will be at the outset to new events one of the most popular anime and darlings of recent years, along with others like Shingeki and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Tokyo Revengers is available through Crunchyroll’s premium subscription service. We currently have the first two seasons in its catalogue, and as will surely end up happening we will also have the third. But what will the opening be?

According to what has been discussed on social networks these days, the opening of Tokyo Revengers for its third season It will be the same as the one we saw in the second. This decision has been maintained to relate the events of this new arc with what we have already been seeing during the second season. At the moment we do not know more information about it or why it has been decided not to make a new exclusive opening for this third season.

Via: Twitter “X”