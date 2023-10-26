Tokyo Revengers is, I dare say, one of the most watched and best-rated anime of the moment. With episodes that for two and a half seasons have been incrediblewith a captivating story and script twists that few or no one expects.

Takemichi’s story will continue officially, as has become customary so far in Season 3 (or the second half of Season 2 for many). And this continuation will take place as is tradition, every Tuesday. That is why the Chapter 5 of Season 3 of the anime will premiere on the day.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

It is logical that, being an anime that has viewers all over the world, many think and wonder about what the official schedule will be this time which will follow the anime that can be seen officially through Disney+. Since this platform is the one that has the rights to Star+, who in turn has purchased the new episodes of Tokyo Revengers.

– 5:00 p.m. in Spain

– 12:00h in Mexico

– 1:00 p.m. In colombia

– 2:00 p.m. In Venezuela

– 3:00 p.m. in Argentina

– 3:00 p.m. in Chile

