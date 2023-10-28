The custom of celebrating Halloween began to spread in Japan at the end of the nineties, when the two Disneyland parks near Tokyo decided to organize themed events to attract the public intrigued by this exotic holiday. Previously it was a minority celebration, which only concerned Anglo-Saxons resident in Japan, but from that moment it began to spread, also thanks to its position in the calendar, after the end of the last early autumn holidays, the season in which we admire the moon brightest of the year.

Over the years, the neighborhood committee of Omotesandō, one of the most elegant areas of Tokyo, took over the management of the parade which had been held since 1983 and was promoted by a toy and costume shop on the tree-lined avenue leading to the Meiji shrine. While only a few dozen people participated in the first editions, from the 1990s the number of children and young people in masks began to steadily increase. The spread of Halloween was taken as an opportunity to stimulate the economy: for example, it pushed many sweets manufacturers to create lines of special chocolates and sweets – the Japanese passion for food is well-known – and shops saw sales of costumes increase considerably.

In addition to manufacturers and traders, Japan’s largest criminal organization, Yamaguchi-gumi, also tried to exploit the growing passion for Halloween. Although yakuza syndicates (a name commonly used to refer to these groups and their affiliates) are often engaged in criminal activity, mere membership is not illegal, and the police are aware of where their headquarters are located and who their employees are. . For example, there is a regulation that concerns bōryokudan (which means violent associations, considered illegal), and which prohibits opening a yakuza headquarters less than a certain distance from schools and nursery schools.

As Halloween began to take hold in Japan, members of the Yamaguchi-gumi began distributing treats to children in their Kobe headquarters in an attempt to promote their association’s image. This activity continued for several years, until parents in the area complained to the authorities and the municipality issued an ordinance prohibiting yakuza members from distributing sweets and snacks to children under 18.

Although Japan is the home of cosplay, the practice of dressing up to interpret your heroes from comics, animated series or video games, traditionally there is no party similar to the Italian carnival where you can celebrate freely on the streets of the city in costume. Dress-ups are generally relegated to private occasions, between friends, colleagues or groups who get together to express their passion for manga and anime, as well as at comic book and pop culture conventions. That is, there was a void that Halloween filled perfectly for many Japanese people.

The feast of the dead, then, falls in the middle of summer, when people return to their parents’ or grandparents’ town to be together, eat and pray at the tomb of their ancestors. Halloween has thus become both an exotic and typically Japanese holiday: many young people have begun to create elaborate costumes, often designed and sewn at home, not only with a scary theme but free to wander in creativity, in typical carnival style, as also happens in the United States United. Many venues and clubs have begun to organize masquerade parties and for years an online newspaper has been promoting an event that can be translated as “relaxed Halloween”, in which participants have to think of an inconspicuous disguise inspired by real people or everyday events . For example, the sales assistant who makes an exaggerated gesture to look away when the customer enters the credit card code, the lady who goes out in overalls in the evening to throw away the rubbish, or the employee with a shirt, tie and jacket but without pants because he is working via video conference.

The place where all this creativity manifests itself, in Tokyo, is the Shibuya area: both for its shape which is similar to a square, and for the vocation that in recent decades has led people to gather there for mass celebrations such as New Year’s Eve or sporting victories of national teams. Over the years, the number of people crowding the streets of the neighborhood has grown a lot, and there are those who meet up on social media with strangers masked in the same way: you can see groups of dozens of people wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes or the omnipresent characters of the Super Mario saga. It is no coincidence that in the famous anime Jujutsu Kaisen there is a scene set in Shibuya on a Halloween evening, where the protagonists find themselves surrounded by a crowd in masks: a very familiar situation for those who have lived in Tokyo in recent years.

It is estimated that in 2019, before the pandemic, 40,000 people participated in the gathering on the streets of Shibuya, a huge number that is expected to increase to 60,000 people this year with the definitive reopening of Japan to tourism, after the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. This poses problems and dangers to which the mayor of the district has decided to respond by discouraging participation in the event. Already in previous years the gathering had alarmed administrators, because cases of sexual harassment had recorded worrying peaks. Although the sale of alcohol was banned in shops during the critical period, the ban was easily circumvented by buying drinks elsewhere. In 2018, some boys overturned a van that was stuck in pedestrian traffic at the famous Scramble intersection, the one with the pedestrian crossings that intersect. The perpetrators, who had been identified thanks to the footage taken by those present and arrested, had said they did not know each other.

These behaviors given by the exaltation of the crowd and drunkenness are one of the things that scare the Japanese authorities and police the most. Furthermore, the municipality of Shibuya is forced to allocate a large sum for cleaning the streets after the event which, ultimately, does not contribute much to the economic revenue of the area. The concentration of many people in the same place outdoors, without a particular event scheduled, is considered an anomalous situation in Tokyo and Japan where in the case of well-attended events the organization takes care of clearing the crowd before and after . Although even in Japan there are cases of arguments and violence often triggered by alcohol, these always involve a few people at a time and it is practically impossible to witness clashes between large masses of people. Public order in Japan is almost total even in the case of very intense sporting events or political demonstrations.

But the incident that pushed the mayor of Shibuya, Ken Hasebe, to discourage crowding is the massacre that caused the death of 159 people in Itaewon, Seoul, on Saturday 29 October 2022, again during the Halloween celebrations. Although Shibuya is cordoned off during the Halloween period, controlled by police and private guards who invite you not to stop and continue so as not to get stuck, some narrowing streets could represent a dangerous situation similar to that of Seoul. The responsibility would fall on the mayor himself.

In recent months Hasebe has therefore committed himself to spreading the message that this year the Halloween celebration is not welcome in the municipality he administers: there have been numerous press conferences, including at the association of foreign journalists (the mayor estimates that the participants at the party in the streets of Shibuya in those days are 70% non-Japanese, but it is an estimate impossible to verify) where the message was: “don’t come to Shibuya for Halloween”. The municipality also asked a communication and design agency to prepare a campaign to dissuade the presence in the area, and very elegant logos were born based on one of the Japanese characters used to write Shibuya, which contains within itself both the symbol of prohibition than an X, used for the ban on drinking and smoking on the street. One of these posters stands at the station exit, in the most visible point of the square.

It is not certain that the campaign will work, because dressing up and going out to celebrate has now become a city tradition, especially among people under 30, and for the first time in four years the desire to return to this normality could lead to people ignoring the mayor’s invitations. Furthermore, Japanese law does not allow the movement of people to be limited, and as happened during the Covid years the authorities can only advise not to go out and stay at home, but unless you commit illegal acts, spend time in the neighborhood which you prefer is absolutely legitimate.