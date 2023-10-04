The platform asked the community to share a memory that links football to the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren: two places up for grabs for a Serie A match

The affection you feel for your grandparents always has special and specific characteristics, regardless of how it develops over the years. During the day that celebrates them, October 2nd, the fan token platform has decided to celebrate them by dedicating a dedicated initiative to them which, as always, is linked to a loot that all digital token holders can aspire to. Or rather, all those who take part in the competition can hope for it.

With an open heart

In fact, the community is called to share with the platform a memory that links the person writing the short text to their grandparents and at the same time to the world of football. An anecdote, a story or a story that acts as a nomination for the final prize. A prize which, obviously, could only be a double ticket for a day of football with your grandfather or grandmother during a Serie A match. To write a new anecdote, a new story, a new story. Together.