With Juventus since 2017, he will go to work in Spain. Giovanni Manna will be in charge of the scouting area until June

Matteo Tognozzi leaves Juventus: the now former Juventus scouting manager will be the sporting director of Granada. He leaves one of the three members of the new Continassa triad: the manager, born in 1987, in black and white for six years, was the main reference of the youth market in recent years. Huijsen and Yildiz are the last jewels that can be linked to his work by referring to the first team, after the sale of Soulé which was another intuition of his like Nonge and Barreneachea. Giovanni Manna will follow the scouting area until June.

After a series of experiences abroad, in Zenit St. Petersburg with Luciano Spalletti as well as in Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, Paratici had chosen Tognozzi as his right-hand man to have a greater grip on the South American market. He was among those who gave life to the second team project, in recent years he has also worked to support Cherubini and in recent months with Giuntoli, who greatly appreciated his skills. However, the ambition to be a front-line manager led Tognozzi to terminate his contract with Juventus and accept Granada’s attractive offer. Juventus greeted the manager with an official note: “We can only thank him for the work and path undertaken together, and wish him the best for his career.”