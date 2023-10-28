The manager moves to Granada in Spain after having found the most promising young players of the Bianconeri for years. With Manna we now need to give continuity to the work done

The Juventus company thinks and works as a team. Everyone does their own thing and the final result is collective satisfaction, in the largest reality applied to football in Italy. The exit of Matteo Tognozzi, a point of reference for scouting since 2017, certainly cannot go unnoticed: it is a small earthquake that will have to be absorbed with resilience, in the Continassa area. In recent years especially, his signature has been prominently featured on top-tier prospect deals, especially young ones. From Soulé to Barrenechea via Huijsen and Yildiz: it was the protagonists themselves, players and people close to them, who thanked him publicly after the news of his transfer to Granada.

Juventus choice

—

In a recent speech, as part of a thesis presented to obtain the title of sports director, Tognozzi explained to a new colleague of his how he studied every single detail of the world surrounding a young prospective footballer to be treated: of his visits home , of the importance of knowing the family well and understanding what could make the difference in convincing the boy to choose his project. He has always demonstrated his flair for talent: a son of art, yes, but also a modern expression of a role that has changed a lot in the last decade. Matteo is an all-round manager, who knows the world of football inside out: he started from Pontedera with the dream of doing high-level scouting, moved to Zenit St. Petersburg and then to Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen. Fabio Paratici wanted him at his side, in Turin, to have greater control of the South American market.

project

—

Tognozzi was among the souls who collaborated with Federico Cherubini to build the second team in 2018. He and Claudio Chiellini, now responsible for the project, also changed the way the club marketed itself: focusing above all on young talents who were looking for a springboard to launch into European football. Since that moment a new frontier has opened up for the Juventus club, the recent promotions to the first team are a significant demonstration of this. John Elkann himself reiterated the company’s willingness to rely on scouting and the work of Next Gen to fuel Juve’s new cycle, and no one would have taken Tognozzi’s farewell into account at this time, precisely because of the work done so far . On the other hand, the 1987 born player took an opportunity similar to his characteristics: Granada chose him to be on the front line, he will have the concrete possibility of starting a new path with renewed ambition.

move to Granada

—

Ultimately, Tognozzi’s move to Granada is similar to that made by Chiellini a few years ago to Pisa and to that of other professionals who – taking advantage of Juve’s springboard – took off at European level. Until a few months ago, Javier Ribalta was the sporting director of Marseille, of which Pablo Longoria, Tognozzi’s first manager at Juventus, is president. “We can only thank him for the work done,” wrote Juventus in a note, which will now entrust Giovanni Manna, promoted as Cristiano Giuntoli’s deputy last summer, with an area that could only be renewed next summer, but only by giving continuity to what has been done up to now and not distorting anything. While Juventus fans – and all Italian fans in general – will begin to follow Granada in La Liga with greater attention.

thesis

—

A significant passage in his Coverciano thesis, discussed in 2019 (Title: “My journey: notes from a scout”), reveals Tognozzi’s credo: “To ensure that a club with almost half of Real Madrid’s turnover, Barça, Manchester United and Bayern are able to consistently stay in the top 7-8 teams in Europe, it is important to know the market and its dynamics. It is unthinkable to be able to act by responding blow for blow to the signings worth over 100 million from the other top European clubs: Juve has managed to consolidate itself in the top eight European teams also thanks to many profitable free transfer purchases and some excellent transfers, which have brought rich capital gains Given the great competition on the European market and the increasingly high purchasing power of our competitors, the market for free transfer players has also become increasingly difficult and expensive: (…) Since I arrived, we have been trying to develop a project to ensure that in the next seasons we can have players in our squad coming from our youth sector or with a relatively low purchase cost and already amortized in previous seasons. It’s about identifying players in the U20 range with potential from Juventus or at least top five Italian teams, on various European and intercontinental markets.”

October 28 – 2.16pm

