The former Benfica defender laughed during a tribute to the teacher who died following the attack on a school in France. The Transalpine international recalled that his mother is also a teacher.

The former Benfica player, now at Nice, Jean-Clair Todibo explained in public the controversial laughter that has caused a lot of talk in France in recent days. The former Benfica player was caught with a smile on his face during the French national team’s minute of silence in homage to the history teacher murdered last Friday in a school by an Islamic extremist.

It wasn’t a joke…

Todibo clarified: “That smile was my thoughts on where we got to. Unfortunately the way it was interpreted is just crazy. I don’t think it’s disrespectful. It’s simply a private situation. There was nervous laughter during the silence , but I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting anyone,” Todibo began.

“Some people even said that I was making fun of the teacher. My mother works as a teacher, so I have a lot of respect. I thought that in that situation it could also have been my mother who works in the school world. This gives an image which is not mine. It’s not me,” he stressed.

In the same press conference, Didier Deschamps, the French coach, revealed that it was the French player who asked to appear before journalists to explain the situation. “It was his wish. He wanted to do it. He apologized to me. It’s not something he should do at a time like this, but it’s always good to say something in your own words rather than letting others talk. It’s not for him it’s a situation easy, but he is available for the match,” said the coach.

October 16, 2023 (modified October 16, 2023 | 6:45 pm)

