The long-awaited sequel to Joker is one of the highlights for 2024 and will see Joaquin Phoenix share the screen with Lady Gaga.

Joker was the film that did justice to Joaquin Phoenix in Hollywood. After three unconverted Oscar nominations (The Master, Tightrope and, above all, Gladiator), the performance of Arthur Fleck that the actor signed earned him the statuette and even more recognition in the industry.

Joker was originally intended as a stand-alone film. Todd Phillips did not approach the film as part of a franchise, but as the origin story of the villain from a psychological thriller perspective in the purest style of Taxi Driver.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

However, the enthusiasm of the fans and Warner’s need to have DC films outside the hodgepodge of their shared universes made Phillips and Phoenix take the step and agree to prepare the sequel that they talked about on more than one occasion during the filming of the first movie.

Joker: Folie a Deux, as this sequel is titled, will see the actor share the spotlight with Lady Gaga, who will become Harleen Frances Quinzelbetter known to all as Harley Quinn.

A new look at the Joker sequel

Since principal photography on Joker: Folie a Deux came to an end last April, updates to the movie They have been rather scarce.

Luckily, Todd Phillips has decided to end the information drought with a new image from the film. In the photo, Joaquin Phoenix appears in the role of Arthur Fleck, surrounded by colorful umbrellas in the intense rain of Gotham.

Con Joaquin Phoenix Featured in Napoleon’s promotional campaign, it makes sense that Phillips would jump on the bandwagon to show a bit of the Joker sequel.

Accompanying Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga In the movie, we find Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to hit Spanish cinemas next October 4, 2024five years after the release of the original film.