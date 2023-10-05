Suara.com – A note on the official schedule of the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) was leaked to the media. Circulating via WhatsApp among journalists, SYL’s official schedule is for Thursday (5/10/2023).

Based on these notes, as seen by Suara.com on Thursday morning, the agenda for Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo was recorded as October 5 2023. First at 09.00 WIB he was in Ragunan to meet Ministry of Agriculture employees and say goodbye.

Then at 11.00 WIB to Polda Metro Jaya. It is not explained in detail in the official schedule for what event or business SYL visited Polda Metro Jaya.

Then at 13.00 WIB, SYL was scheduled to go to the Palace. It is suspected that he will visit or meet President Joko Widodo, as has been reported.

Finally, at 14.00 WIB, SYL is scheduled to resign from his position as Minister of Agriculture.

However, Suara.com is still trying to confirm the truth of the circulating SYL schedule to a number of related parties.

Previously, Febri Diansyah as the attorney who was re-appointed by Syahrul Yasin Limpo said that the Minister of Agriculture would meet President Jokowi this Thursday.

“I was asked to convey that tomorrow (Thursday today), the Minister of Agriculture will go to the palace to meet the President (Jokowi),” said Febri Diansyah at the NasDem DPP Office, Wednesday (4/10/2023) evening.

This was conveyed by Febri after meeting the Minister of Agriculture and General Chair of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh.

When asked whether the Minister of Agriculture had approached President Jokowi to submit his resignation, Febri did not respond to the question.

He ensured that the Minister of Agriculture would face the legal process, and would cooperate in carrying out the ongoing legal process at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

“The Minister of Agriculture confirmed that trips abroad are trips to carry out duties. So there are a series of tasks that have been carried out in those few days,” he said

It is known, from the statement of the Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) Silmy Karim, the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo was detected entering Indonesian Immigration on Wednesday evening.

“He entered Indonesian Immigration (at) 18.41 WIB,” said Silmy.

He said, Syahrul Yasin Limpo left for Italy together with 22 delegations from the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) on September 24 2023.

Syahrul Yasin Limpo left Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Banten on September 24 2023, for Doha, Qatar for transit, before heading to Rome, Italy.