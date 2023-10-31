Silvia, after denouncing Daniel, got him arrested. Although it seemed like she could finally rest easy, she lost all of her money due to the seizure of her ex-partner’s accounts.

Without knowing what will become of her life from now on, Manolita has offered her support and let her know that she is not alone. In case she needs something, she will always have the Gómez house.

Malena and Curro didn’t end in the best way, but an unexpected reunion has changed everything.

After apologizing for the theft of the necklace, Curro and Malena have resolved their differences and have become friends again. Friendship triumphs again!

Don Basilio, Carlos’s father, has arrived in the neighborhood to ask his son for explanations. After deserting military service, he asks her to turn herself in to his superiors.

His father gives him an ultimatum and Carlos assures him that he will put an end to his escape. Will he leave the Plaza de los Frutos?

Victoria is broken with grief over Diana’s death. The news fell like a bucket of cold water to put an end to an intense love story.

Román, who also experienced the loss of Mario as something traumatic, has consoled his sister. They both experienced a very intimate moment and her brother’s words have been a great support for Victoria.