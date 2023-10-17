With the help of Isidro, Quintero has discovered that Silvia’s boyfriend has bought several employees to get his girlfriend out of jail. Realizing that he had no other way out, Daniel confessed the truth.

Pelayo knows that Lola and Román have a relationship, but he does not share that his granddaughter wants to keep it a secret. At home, taking advantage of the fact that they were alone, the man asked Lola to be honest with her parents.

Elena has taken advantage of the visit to ask Crespo to be lovers again, like a few months ago, but the man has responded with a harsh reproach, asking her to be a good example for his family.

At King’s, while they were talking about the topic, Isidro shared his theory with Sofía, completely nailing reality. The dancer, for her part, has burst into tears: she has gotten into Iván’s car on multiple occasions, without imagining what kind of person she had next to her.