Today, Sunday 8 October, there are state elections in Bavaria and Hesse. In Bavaria, one of the richest and most populous states in Germany, over 9 million people vote and the elections are considered particularly important for measuring consensus on the work of the federal government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leader of the centre-left Social Democratic Party .

Historically, German state elections have always been very focused on issues related to local politics, such as transport, education or the police. But in recent years discussions have increasingly focused on nationally relevant issues, such as immigration, the ecological transition and more recently the stagnant situation of the German economy. Criticism and discontent towards Scholz’s government, which has been in office for almost two years and is rather unpopular, also played an important role in the electoral campaign in Bavaria.

In Bavaria, a coalition formed by the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Free Voters of Bavaria, two centre-right parties, governs. In opposition there are, among others, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals, that is, the block of parties in government at the federal level. The CSU, which has governed Bavaria since 1957, is expected to win Sunday’s elections, albeit with a number of votes rather lower than its historical standards and without managing to obtain an absolute majority (the most recent polls have estimated 36 percent of votes).

The Greens are playing for the role of the second most voted party, behind the CSU and before its allied party Free Voters of Bavaria: the most recent polls speak of 15.1 percent of the votes, just under the 15.6 expected for the Free voters of Bavaria. Even in the 2018 elections the Greens did very well, but in Sunday’s elections such a result would be even more significant: like the other two parties in government at the federal level, the Greens have collapsed in the polls in recent months, and have ended even in the midst of many national discussions that have greatly divided the electorate.

Furthermore, both in Bavaria and Hesse, a significant strengthening of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is expected: in relation to Bavaria, the most recent polls have estimated 14 percent of the votes (the Social Democrats, the of Scholz, are given at around 9 percent). The polls opened at 8am this morning and will close at 6pm this evening.

The conservative Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (elected with the CSU) has largely taken advantage of the decline in support that has recently affected the Greens, raising the tone of the election campaign significantly with some harsh criticisms aimed at the Greens, which often seemed instrumental and unfounded.

Söder attacked the Greens for the phasing out of gas boilers and their replacement with heat pumps, a measure introduced this year by the federal government and promoted by the Minister of Economy and Energy Robert Habeck (of the Greens, in fact). The rule has attracted a lot of criticism because it involves costs for families who still use gas boilers: during the election campaign Söder greatly exaggerated the cost of heat pumps. He said that Germans will have to spend up to 300 thousand euros per family to replace their gas boiler: a heat pump actually costs between 11 thousand and 25 thousand euros.

Söder then criticized the Greens for refusing to postpone the closure of the last three remaining open nuclear power plants in Germany, despite the energy crisis that effectively began after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There has been a great debate on this point, because although the party has based its identity largely on anti-nuclear policies, today many believe that nuclear energy is important for the energy transition.

Other criticisms concerned the Greens’ support for the construction of wind turbines and the possibility of them being built in spaces currently occupied by forests, and their favorable opinion on sending weapons to Ukraine, which has been busy defending itself for over a year and a half since the Russian invasion.

The political ambitions of Söder himself may also have played a role in the quality of the electoral campaign, who has long been believed to want to make the “big leap” towards national politics by becoming the leader of the CDU, the Christian Democratic Union, the party to which Angela Merkel belonged and of which the CSU is a historic ally.

In Bavaria the Greens are a fairly simple political target to hit: they are generally voted for mainly by voters who live in urban areas, and Bavaria has many voters who live in rural areas, traditionally skeptical towards ecological issues, considered in contrast with needs and lifestyle of those who live in the countryside.

