Ethan Hawke stars in this futuristic film about a world in which vampires are the dominant species.

For many there is still a long way to go until Halloween, however for others, October is the month of scares and What better way to enjoy it than with movies starring terrifying beings like vampires?although in Daybreakers they are not as scary as a good adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula could be.

However, this futuristic film, set in a 2019 that is nothing like the one we lived through four years ago, shows a world in which a plague that has devastated the planet has turned almost everyone into vampireswhich greatly complicates the blood supply for their survival in the absence of humans.

This lack of food has led to rationing of the blood supply, has caused many vampires to transform into violent, semi-feral creatures that attack any being that can provide them with blood. However, there is still hope, as hematologist Edward Dalton is looking for a way for his species to survive.

Empathic towards the situation of humans, who make up only 5% of the population remaining, Dalton is working around the clock to create synthetic blood that will satisfy the hunger of his fellow humans and allow the survival of the race that has always served as food for them.

Where to watch Daybreakers?

Although it went largely unnoticed at the time, Daybreakers It is full of great stars, Without going any further, its protagonist is none other than Ethan Hawke and his inseparable companion, the wonderful Willem Dafoe, in addition to having Sam Neill in the role of the villain.

If you are one of those who love vampire movies and you feel attracted to see what a modern society completely controlled by this fantastic species would be like, You can’t miss Daybreakers tonight on the Paramount DTT channel starting at 10:00 p.m.