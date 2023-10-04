It was difficult to surpass the bar of action and laughter of the first Expendables movie, but everything looks better with a Chuck Norris.

Los mercen4rios is not exactly doing well at the box office, and even less so in terms of critics. The saga Sylvester Stallone’s action thriller is back after almost a decade of suspense, with some familiar faces and some new additions. However, as we say, it has not caught on.

Luckily, DTT gives us the opportunity to see the film in which the saga reached its peak: The Expendables 2. Sly managed to bring together the greatest titans of action cinema of all time and, in some crazy way, he put them to everyone in the most beastly sequences that emerged from his blessed brain.

Yes to the beastly cast of The Mercenaries, which already included names like Jason Statham, Jet Li, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Terry Crews o Giselle Itiéin addition to the uncredited cameos of Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, you add names like Jean-Claude Van Damme o Chuck Norris o Scott Adkinsyou get pure dynamite.

The Expendables 2 fulfills the premise of any sequel and gives us more of everything: more action, more leftovers, more explosions, more shots and, as a gift, jokes about Chuck Norris… from Chuck Norris himself!

The Expendables 2: when the saga peaked

The 2012 film, directed by Simon Westconstitutes the best point reached by the saga, which began to decline with its third installment.

It goes without saying that the fourth movie of the franchise created by Sylvester Stallone It is light years ahead of this in almost every aspect, and not because its cast doesn’t give it their all.

Be that as it may, if you need to get rid of the acidic aftertaste of Los mercen4rios, FDF offers you, starting at 10:40 p.m., a complete rinse with The mercenaries 2so that the best film in the saga makes you forget what you have seen in the cinema.