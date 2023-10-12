With his mind already set on his political career, Arnold Schwarzenegger continued starring in action films like the one you can find today on DTT.

If we stick to the films which he starred in, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s last film before moving into politics full-time. That’s not counting some cameos like those of Amazon Treasure o Around the World in 80 Days.

Before the third installment of Terminator, the actor Austrian returned to the jungle with a personal vendetta on his hands Collateral damagethe film directed by Andrew Davis where Arnie played a sad Los Angeles firefighter.

When a terrorist attack kills his wife and son in downtown Los Angeles, Gordy Brewer He finds no comfort in the justice authorities.

Determined to avenge his loss to somehow find peace, Gordy travels to the Colombian jungle to find his family’s murderers and settle accounts, and not by talking, exactly.

The Arnold Schwarzenegger film that had to delay its release

Although it hit theaters in 2002, Collateral Damage was scheduled to be released months earlier. However, the 9/11 attacks in the United States caused its delay by Warner Bros. Picturesalthough Arnold Schwarzenegger assured that the footage was not modified.

Accompanying the Austrian actor in the cast of the film, we have Elias Koteas, Francesca Neri, Cliff Curtis, John Leguizamo, John Turturro, Miguel Sandoval, Harry Lennix, Lindsay Frost and Tyler Posey.

Collateral Damage is far from being one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best films, but it is an interesting piece from his collection from the months in which his head was already thinking more about politics than about filming.

Today you have the opportunity to relive this action thriller with vendetta included in Trece, starting at 10:30 p.m. —9:30 p.m. in the Canary Islands—. Currently, Collateral Damage is not on any streaming platform, so it is a good opportunity to see the Arnold Schwarzenegger film.