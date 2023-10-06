If old-fashioned exorcisms are not your thing, Arnold Schwarzenegger awaits you today on TDT to show you that holy water is not the only way to confront evil.

We said yesterday that Arnold Schwarzenegger has settled on DTT this week: the Austrian actor has been present these days in films like The Expendables 2 or Commando. Well, today he returns with a somewhat atypical film in his career: The end of days.

It seems fitting that the 1999 film’s release comes on the day The Exorcist: Believer debuts in theaters. Arnold Schwarzenegger puts his faith in his muscles and his bullets, so The End of Days represents a somewhat different face-to-face with the devil.

Arnie plays Jericho Cane, a former police officer who lives bitter and angry at the world. Jericho saves young Christine (Robin Tunney), who bears the mark of the antichrist and is pursued by both Vatican assassins and the devil’s servants.

Supernatural forces will begin to stalk this police officer, whose face to face with the evil lord is only a matter of time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger versus Satanás

Accompanying Schwarzenegger and Tunney in the cast of The End of Days, we have Gabriel Byrne, Kevin Pollak, Rod Steiger, Victor Varnado, Udo Kier, Miriam Margolyes, CCH Pounder, Derrick O’Connor and David Weisenberg.

As an anecdote, The End of Days generated the enmity between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Miriam Margolyes (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets). The actress accused him of looking in her face during one of the scenes, and she maintains that she did it on purpose.

If The Exorcist: Believer leaves you wanting to see more misdeeds of the lord of Hell, The End of Days awaits you in Be Mad tonight at 10 p.m. —9 p.m. in the Canary Islands—, with Arnold Schwarzenegger ready to face the devil with rules very different from those of the Church. If the schedule is wrong for you, you also have it available on Disney+.