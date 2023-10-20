Criminals always stumble over the same stone twice, and Liam Neeson is there to serve up the painful consequences.

Last week, The 1 began what seems to be a cycle of action with one of those stars who began to stand out somewhat late in criminal thrillers, but who have become a perfect exponent of the genre: Liam Neeson. If last Friday, Revenge turned Paris upside down, this week it’s a change of scenery with its sequel.

Four years after the Irish actor showed that he would go to the end of the world to save his daughter, a new challenge awaits in Turkish lands in Revenge: Istanbul Connection.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Olivier Megaton reveal a Pierre Morel in the director’s chair to face this second film in the saga, which this time takes advantage of the revenge of a criminal boss for the death of his son, who lost his life in the first film after having the brilliant idea of ​​kidnapping the daughter of Bryan Mills.

Since Liam Neeson’s character did not make things clear enough in Paris, this criminal vendetta will take advantage of the Mills’ family vacation in the Turkish city to attack each and every one of them: wife, daughter and Bryan himself.

Because if this former CIA agent almost burned down Paris looking for his daughter, his reaction to the risk of everyone’s life being in danger will be restrained and fearful, right? Yes, consolega, John Wick took Bryan Mills’ lesson well very soon after.

The action with Liam Neeson continues on La 1

In Revenge: Istanbul Connection, they accompany the actor irish in the cast Maggie Grace, Luke Grimes, Famke Janssen, Rade Serbedzija, Leland Orser, Jon Gries, Kevork Malikyan, Alain Figlarz and Ergun Kuyucu.

The film is a standard sequel, stretching the formula of the original film and trying to raise the stakes. It doesn’t improve on the first installment and, of course, critics criticized it for that. Even so, it is a very entertaining action thriller for a rainy Friday night like the one we can have in some regions of the country.

Of course: it is the highest-grossing installment of the three installments of the Revenge saga, with $376.1 million in revenue.

If you need to start the weekend with Liam Neeson dispatching criminals in Turkish lands, 1 broadcasts tonight Revenge: Istanbul Connection at 10:05 p.m. —9:05 p.m. in the Canary Islands—. Remember to bring your passport.

If you already had plans and are dismayed to upset good old Liam Neeson, Disney+ has Revenge: Istanbul Connection in its catalog so you can accompany Bryan Mills whenever you feel like it.